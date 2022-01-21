VERONA (KDKA) — Police are searching for a woman caught on camera attacking a convenience store cashier.

The assault happened on Jan. 9 at the GetGo store in Verona on Allegheny River Boulevard. Police say a man was also involved in the attack.

The victim, a 67-year-old woman, was too scared to talk on camera. Her injuries include bruises all over her body and headaches, after the suspect ripped out a clump of her hair.

Her family is still reeling.

“I can’t believe somebody would do that to her or to anybody,” said Carin Chadwick, the victim’s niece.

Police said the suspects entered the store and went behind the counter to the kitchen area. The cashier followed and asked them to leave.

“She remembers them coming in trying to describe somebody, saying we are looking for whatever,” Chadwick said.

That is when the cashier was attacked. Police said the suspects did not take anything and may have left in a tan or white Lincoln SUV. Police hope somebody will recognize the suspects and report them.

Meanwhile, the victim told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that she does not plan on going back to work anytime soon.

“She just keeps going through fits of crying, fits of just scared, watching her back all of the time,” Chadwick said. “She shouldn’t have to live that way.”