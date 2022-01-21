By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Parents be aware, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall that could impact your home.
More than 300,000 pacifiers are being recalled as they could pose a choking hazard.
The pacifiers are from Mushie & Company and the ones being recalled are the “Frigg” silicone pacifiers after more than 200 reports were made of a piece of the silicone detaching from the plastic.
The classic and daisy designs were sold in sizes 0-6 months and 6-18 months.
The pacifiers come in 40 different colors.
For full information and to see if your product is part of the recall, head to the CPSC website at this link.