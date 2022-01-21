By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) – A stumbling skier is going viral for stealing the show in Seven Springs’ snow report.

Abbey Way is giving her regular report on conditions at Seven Springs, seemingly oblivious to the skier who is trying to work her way down the steps to get to the slopes.

❄️ 1 inch of natural snow overnight

🌨 16 inches of snow this week

🎿 21 slopes and trails

🏂 3 terrain parks

🚡 9 am – 9 pm Snow Report: https://t.co/rw4pGi01Tx pic.twitter.com/gNAT7Q99Ct — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) January 20, 2022

“Conditions are fantastic right now,” Way says just as the skier in the back stumbles down the stairs, grabbing onto the railing.

The minute-long report, which has been viewed over 1.6 million times, continues cutting between footage of the slopes and Way with the struggling skier behind her.

Now comes the question: was it staged?

KDKA’s Heather Abraham talked to Seven Springs marketing and communications director Alex Moser who said yes, it’s staged. Their e-commerce manager was the one slipping down the steps, and she was on board with her role.

The e-commerce manager has actually been in the back of a few videos, Moser said, but this is the first time it’s really caught on.

Seven Springs posted another ski report Friday. This time, there’s caution tape around the stairs just in case anyone thought about trying to go down them again.