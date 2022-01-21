BITTER BLASTWarming shelters are open across the region due to dangerously cold temperatures.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A student is in the hospital after a fight at Brashear High School.

The fight happened earlier Friday. A disturbing video posted online shows a student getting stomped in the head. A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed the fight and the student’s injuries.

The fight involved multiple students, who face disciplinary action and possible charges, a statement said.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2)

The mother of the 17-year-old taken to the hospital told KDKA it wasn’t the first time her son has been assaulted.

Stay with KDKA. Meghan Schiller is working to get more information.