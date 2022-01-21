By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A student is in the hospital after a fight at Brashear High School.
The fight happened earlier Friday. A disturbing video posted online shows a student getting stomped in the head. A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed the fight and the student’s injuries.
The fight involved multiple students, who face disciplinary action and possible charges, a statement said.
The mother of the 17-year-old taken to the hospital told KDKA it wasn’t the first time her son has been assaulted.
Stay with KDKA. Meghan Schiller is working to get more information.