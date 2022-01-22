By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LIGONIER (KDKA) – This weekend's chilling temperatures may have kept many inside but for the Ligonier Ice Fest, it was perfect.
On Saturday there were more than 60 ice sculptures were on hand for the first day.
The sculptures came in all different designs such as chickens, wolves, hearts, and even an interactive guitar.
Now, for those who thought it was too cold outside, there were indoor activities at the festival as well.
"Most importantly, we have indoor sidewalk sales from our merchants, great food from all of our restaurants, there's just a lot to do in Ligonier," said Cindy Purnell, the festival chairperson.
She says with the way the weather is looking, the sculptures will be on display for as long as weather permits.