By: Erika Stanish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Stores are stocking back up with winter supplies ahead of what could be several more inches of snow falling overnight.

Rolliers in Mt. Lebanon is completely stocked and ready to go, complete with shovels, salt, ice scrapers, and all the essentials one would need for an impending snowfall.

People have been in and out all afternoon, getting what they need ahead of even more snow.

The biggest sellers have been gloves, jackets, and even heaters.

With frigid cold temperatures across the area, the owner said that’s the reason for the uptick in sales of heaters.

While some stores did see their snow stockpile wiped out earlier this week, many are stocked back up after several shipments so many have what they need for the rest of the winter.

“We got another 300 snow shovels in and we have another truckload of chemical that came in to support our customer base,” said Doug Satterfield, the manager. “So we’re ready for the next of winter’s worst.”

Satterfield says it never hurts to be prepared to make sure to grab a bag of salt while it lasts.