PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The good news is temperatures will be 15-20 degrees warmer than they were last night.

The low this morning in Pittsburgh hit -2 and while it was the coldest morning in a few years, it was not a record.

The bad news is that a bit more snow is on the way for your Sunday! Lows tonight will only hit the upper teens to lower 20s and highs Sunday will hit the upper 20s.

A clipper system (cold front) will drop down from the Great Lakes overnight bringing some snow showers across the area by early morning and lasting off and on through the day until dinnertime.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some counties including Allegheny, Beaver, Westmoreland, Washington, Greene, and Fayette Counties from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Most areas will pick up 1-2” of snow but a few areas including the Laurel Highlands could see 3” or a bit more.

Another round of snow showers will swing through Monday evening (just in time for the drive home) into Tuesday morning leaving only about an inch or so of accumulation.

Temperatures bottom out again late week with some more single-digit lows on the way.

