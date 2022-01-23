By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Munhall, authorities said.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of the crash on Sunday night in the 800 block of East 8th Avenue.
First responders found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The driver did not stop.
Police are investigating.