PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory for all the counties in our area until 7:00 p.m. where 1-3″ of snow is expected through the day with the steadiest and widespread snow being this afternoon.

This is with a quick clipper system that’ll move out by tonight but could still cause slick spots on the road.

The ridges and a few isolated areas could be on the higher end of 3-4″ but this won’t be all at once.

Still though, visibility could be an issue if traveling later today with wind gusts at times around 20 mph.

It stays active through the first part of the week with highs back near normal Monday and Tuesday with lows in the teens and single digits.

Monday there will be another quick round of snow showers along with another wave of snow coming Tuesday.

All together we could get an additional 1-2″.

The next big blast of cold air comes Wednesday where, we have sunshine again, but lows will be back in the single digits and possibly even below 0 and highs only in the 20s as January comes to an end.