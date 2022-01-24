By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters rushed to put out flames pouring from a train car traveling through Beaver County on Monday.
The Baden and Harmony Township volunteer fire departments raced to put out the fire on the moving train.
The initial all went out around noon.
Because there were no fire hydrants in the area where the train finally stopped, a tanker was brought in to extinguish the fire.
No one was injured.
However, many people in Beaver County witnessed the flames and smoke pouring from locomotive.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.