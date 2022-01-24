By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Brashear High School student is facing charges for an attack that sent a teen to the hospital.
The disturbing fight captured on video Friday shows a student throwing the victim to the ground and stomping on his head repeatedly. The alleged attacker is now facing aggravated assault charges, a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said.READ MORE: Student Hospitalized After Fight At Brashear High School
The victim was knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital. His mother told KDKA he had a concussion and had to wear a back brace.
The district said in a statement Friday the students involved would face disciplinary action and possible charges.
Pittsburgh Public Schools police handled the investigation, a spokesperson said.