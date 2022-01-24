By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of Route 28 has fully reopened to traffic following a multi-vehicle crash this morning, PennDOT said.
The highway shut down for about two hours, southbound between Harmar/I-76/Pennsylvania Turnpike/Route 910 off-ramp and the Harmar on-ramp.
Emergency responders rushed to the scene.
It’s unclear if there are any injuries.
PennDOT said the road fully reopened just after 10 a.m.
Drivers are being told to expect delays for the rest of the morning.
