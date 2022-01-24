PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Disciplinary proceedings have begun against seven Pittsburgh police officers involved in the death of Jim Rogers in Bloomfield in September.

Sources say the first of those officers appeared before a disciplinary panel on Monday.

Those sources tell KDKA that Officer Gregory Boss, one of the two officers who handcuffed and drove Rogers to the hospital, appeared before the panel and was informed he had violated police bureau procedures.

All seven officers are scheduled to appear before the panel this week.

If found guilty of the violations, the officers could face termination, but the hearings are only the start of a lengthy disciplinary process. Each can request a hearing before the chief of police and can appeal to the public safety director.

Finally, the officers can appeal all discipline to a neutral arbitrator.

Police used a Taser on Rogers and transported him to UPMC Mercy Hospital where he died.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office is weighing whether to file criminal charges.