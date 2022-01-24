PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Don’t call it a snow comeback.

More than 13 inches of snow have fallen over the past 8 days with an additional 1-3 inches of snow expected today.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

All of a sudden that snow deficit we were seeing has been made up. We are now at 17.6” of snow for the season. which is just 2.6” behind the seasonal pace we’d expect.

Yes we had to wait a little bit but we have certainly made up some ground when it comes to snow for the season.

The snowy conditions will continue over the next week with two additional chances for snow.

Both at this point are showing around 2” of additional snow. Overall we could easily add on another 6-8 inches of snow over the next week.

The other issue that I am watching is bone-chilling weather expected to move back in for the middle of the workweek.

Temperatures will be back in single digits for both Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Thursday will be colder when it comes to air temperatures but both days will likely see similar wind chill values. There likely will be places on Thursday falling below 0.

This chilly pattern will begin to lift as we head into February, with a warm February start expected.