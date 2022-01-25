By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A brand of mac and cheese is under recall due to a mislabeling problem.
Amy’s Kitchen is recalling thousands of cases of “Vegan Organic Rice Mac and Cheeze.”
The company says those boxes could contain milk, but it’s not declared on the label.
The recalled product is sold in eight ounce packaging and has a “Best Before” date of 10/2023. The UPC code is 42272-00043, along with the lot code 60J0421.
The product can be returned for a full refund.
