CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
The recalled product is sold in eight ounce packaging and has a "Best Before" date of 10/2023.
Filed Under:FDA, Local TV, Mislabeled, Recalls

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A brand of mac and cheese is under recall due to a mislabeling problem.

Amy’s Kitchen is recalling thousands of cases of “Vegan Organic Rice Mac and Cheeze.”

(Photo Credit: FDA.gov)

The company says those boxes could contain milk, but it’s not declared on the label.

The recalled product is sold in eight ounce packaging and has a “Best Before” date of 10/2023. The UPC code is 42272-00043, along with the lot code 60J0421.

The product can be returned for a full refund.

For more information on this recall, visit the FDA’s website here.