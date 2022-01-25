WINTER WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory for I-80 corridor and Ridges until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has made good on his bet with the Mayor of Kansas City.

Mayor Gainey put on a Chiefs jersey and sent barbecue from Pittsburgh to Kansas City as a result of the Steelers losing in the Wild Card round last weekend.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs and Mayor for a well-fought victory,” Gainey said in a video message recorded and posted on Twitter.

“I hope that your frontline workers really enjoyed the Showcase BBQ. Have a great day!” Gainey added.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to Gainey’s tweet saying “Class. Thank you,” before adding that Gainey looked good in red.