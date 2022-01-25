By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has made good on his bet with the Mayor of Kansas City.
Mayor Gainey put on a Chiefs jersey and sent barbecue from Pittsburgh to Kansas City as a result of the Steelers losing in the Wild Card round last weekend.
“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs and Mayor for a well-fought victory,” Gainey said in a video message recorded and posted on Twitter.
“I hope that your frontline workers really enjoyed the Showcase BBQ. Have a great day!” Gainey added.
Congratulations to The Kansas City @Chiefs and Mayor @QuintonLucasKC for a well fought victory. I hope that your frontline workers really enjoyed the Showcase BBQ. Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/NEsajRnwzh
— Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) January 24, 2022
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to Gainey’s tweet saying “Class. Thank you,” before adding that Gainey looked good in red.