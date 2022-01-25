By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s your last chance to sign-up to speak about service changes made by the Port Authority during the pandemic.

Federal regulations require the Port Authority to do a formal review to make sure it’s not violating civil rights.

It’s made about 30 major service changes in the past two years, adapting to lower ridership on buses and the T.

Public comment about these changes is already open.

There will be a virtual public hearing on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.

Anyone who wants to sign up to speak must do so today by 5 p.m.

You can reserve your time slot or leave a response at this link.