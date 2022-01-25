WINTER WEATHERBitter blast prompts opening of local warming centers
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It won’t be long before Steelers superstar TJ Watt and his fiancee will enjoy some wedding cake together, so maybe this week’s order from a legendary bakery can be chalked up to practice.

Watt’s fiancee, Dani Rhodes, picked up a cake from legendary Oakmont Bakery on Monday to celebrate Watt’s NFL single-season sack record that he tied two weeks ago.

Watt finished the season with 22.5 sacks, matching Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s record set in 2001. The total shattered the previous Steelers record of 16.

When Rhodes placed the order last week, Oakmont owner Marc Serrao said he and his team brainstormed with Rhodes to figure out the best way to honor Watt’s accomplishment.

“We had a picture of his face and made a scanned image of his portrait and cut out his body and covered it in butter cream,” he laughed, adding that they had hoped to see Watt in the store for the pickup.

The end result is pictured below:

TJ Watt gets cake

TJ Watt shows off the cake his fiancee got him from the legendary Oakmont Bakery to celebrate his NFL sack record. (Photo: Dani_Rhodes15 on Instagram)

Watt tied the sack record this season despite missing several games and playing hurt in several others. He was voted to the Pro Bowl and is considered a frontrunner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.