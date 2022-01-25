PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after police said an argument inside the Waterworks Walmart led to shots fired in the parking lot last month.
Multiple charges were filed against John Hayden from Knoxville including aggravated assault and child endangerment.
He was holding a child when he got into an argument with a group of people at Walmart on Dec. 14, police said. The argument spilled outside, and police said Hayden admitted to firing his gun multiple times.
The gunfire led to a SWAT callout right at the height of the holiday shopping season.
No one was hurt, but a vehicle was hit.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman who police said was inside the car with Hayden had her concealed carry permit revoked.