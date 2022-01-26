By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As we battle through the bitter cold and snow, warmer days are on the way and you could be working in those warmer days.

Kennywood, Sandcastle Waterpark, and Idlewild & SoakZone are looking to hire more than 2,000 seasonal workers for this upcoming summer.

Kennywood is hiring ride operators, food & beverage attendants, park security officers, and grounds and housekeeping positions with more than 1,000 jobs available in total.

Sandcastle is looking for lifeguards, ride operators, food & beverage workers, admissions, park security officers, and more. Sandcastle has approximately 300 positions open.

Lastly, Idlewild & SoakZone will hire approximately 700 positions including character performers, ride operators, lifeguards, and food service staff.

“Taking a seasonal role is far and away the best way to get your foot in the door for those interested in the unique, rewarding world of working in an amusement park,” said Kennywood & Sandcastle Human Resources Director Joe Barron. “Most Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild full-time team members trace their roots back to a seasonal role with us, and countless more credit the experience with a strong start to their career, whether in a similar field or something totally different.”

All three parks will have on-site job fairs in March but you can apply for these open jobs now on their individual websites, which can be found below.

Kennywood

Sandcastle Waterpark

Idlewild & SoakZone