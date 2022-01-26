By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have agreed to terms with Jeff Carter on a two-year contract extension.
The team announced the news on Wednesday. The contract extension kicks in for the 2022-23 season and runs through 2023-24. The extension carries an average annual value of $3.125 million.

— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 26, 2022
"Jeff's experience and versatility have made him a valuable addition to our team," said Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said in a release. "In addition to his on-ice contributions, his team-first attitude has made him a leader inside our locker room and we are happy to have him under contract for two more years."
The Penguins acquired Carter in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings last April. The Penguins gave up conditional 2022 third-round and 2023 fourth-round draft picks in exchange for the forward.