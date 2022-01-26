By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt basketball guard Ithiel Horton could be back on the court soon after he admitted to lesser charges.

Horton was accused of punching a Pittsburgh police officer who had been called to the South Side after an argument with a tow truck driver towing his car, according to court paperwork filed after the incident.

Prosecutors dropped the charge of aggravated assault and in exchange, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Horton will have to serve 80 hours of community service, take anger management classes and undergo drug and alcohol assessments as part of the deal, his attorney Phil DiLucente said.

The charges were initially dropped after a scheduling conflict kept the officer from attending the court hearing but were later refiled. Horton was suspended from the team, reinstated when the charges were dropped, then suspended again.

“I am very pleased with the outcome, we are thankful to the Pittsburgh police officers. Ithiel can now get back to being an honor roll student and athlete for the Pitt basketball program,” said DiLucente.