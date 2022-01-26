By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The honors keep on coming for T.J. Watt. The linebacker was voted the Pro Football Writers of America Defensive Player of the Year.

He’s the second Steelers to win the award after James Harrison in 2008. He was also named to the PFWA All-NFL Team last week.

Congratulations to @_TJWatt for being selected as the PFWA Defensive Player of the Year! — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 26, 2022

Watt has had a record-breaking season, shattering James Harrison’s 2008 record for the most Steelers sacks in a season. He also tied Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s NFL single-season record with 22.5 sacks.

“It’s all about tradition here and to be able to put your footprint in as part of the tradition here is special,” Watt said on the Steelers’ website.

“I know it’s an individual goal. I’m not big on individual achievements. But doing this with such a wonderful group of guys is what it’s all about. To be able to be a part of this franchise hopefully for a long time, this is very special. But I really do have more work to do.”