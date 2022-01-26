WINTER WEATHERBitter blast prompts opening of local warming centers
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
The local man is facing numerous charges.
Filed Under:Cecil Township, Child Abuse Charges, Local TV, Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Washington County man is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy and promising him Fortnite currency to keep quiet.

READ MORE: Hieber's Pharmacy To Open New Store In Strip District

Ryan Wolstoncroft of Cecil Township is facing numerous charges.

READ MORE: 'It Feels Like Being In Alaska': Crews Working Outside Brave The Bitter Cold

The boy went to police a few days after Christmas, saying the man molested him for several months, according to the criminal complaint.

MORE NEWS: Woodland Hills To Consider Hiring Former West Mifflin Superintendent Fired After DUIs

He also said Wolstoncroft bought him V-bucks, an in-game currency for Fortnite, so he would not tell anyone.