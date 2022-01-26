By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Washington County man is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy and promising him Fortnite currency to keep quiet.
Ryan Wolstoncroft of Cecil Township is facing numerous charges.
The boy went to police a few days after Christmas, saying the man molested him for several months, according to the criminal complaint.
He also said Wolstoncroft bought him V-bucks, an in-game currency for Fortnite, so he would not tell anyone.