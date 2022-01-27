By: KDKA-TV Web Team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After 18 years, Ben Roethlisberger is, in his own words, “cleaning out his locker and hanging up his cleats” as the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Roethlisberger, who had been the Steelers’ quarterback since 2004 and won two Super Bowls, saw praise from a successful career begin to pour in as soon as the announcement was official.

Congratulations on an amazing career @_BigBen7 and good luck in your next chapter. pic.twitter.com/loPuPCkN7U — Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) January 27, 2022

“He truly represents what a Pittsburgh Steeler is,” his former head coach Bill Cowher said in a tweet.

Ben- There are not enough words in a tweet to do you justice. You gave of yourself over and over again for the love of the game, the love of Pittsburgh,and the love of this Steelers team. There will never be another like you and I am looking forward to your future. -Rock — Rocky Bleier (@RockyBleier) January 27, 2022

“Ben – There are not enough words in a tweet to do you justice,” Rocky Bleier said on Twitter. “You gave of yourself over and over again for the love of the game, the love of Pittsburgh, and the love of this Steelers team. There will never be another like you and I am looking forward to your future.”

Brett Keisel, Alan Faneca, and even Tommy Maddox gave Ben their congratulations.

Short and sweet from Pittsburgh native and former NFL punter Pat McAfee.

McAfee’s co-host Tone Digz also looked back on the career.

It wasn’t just limited to Steelers, former Steelers, and coaches.

It was rivals, too.

Respect to an all-time rival 🤝 https://t.co/AneEhbVb3d — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 27, 2022

It was a true rivalry as Ben posted a 17-10 record against Baltimore.

Even Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, offered kudos.