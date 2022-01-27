By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gene Clines, a former Pirate who was part of the World Series-winning team in 1971, has died at age 75.

“Gene was a speedy outfielder who was a key member of our 1971 World Series team,” said Pirates President Travis Williams in a press release. “He made a tremendous impact on the game, not only as a player after his career with the Pirates, but also as a long-time coach in the big leagues.”

On Sept. 1, 1971, Clines played center field while batting second in the first all-minority line-up in MLB history.

He was selected by the Pirates in the sixth round of the 1966 June Draft and played more than 400 games with the team from 1970-74. He went on to play for the Mets, Rangers and Cubs. After his career, he was a coach with multiple teams.

“It was an honor to have Gene back in Pittsburgh this past September to recognize him and his teammates from our 1971 World Series Championship team who took the field as part of Major League Baseball’s first all-minority lineup. It was a joy to talk to him about his deep passion for baseball, his love for his teammates and his appreciation for the city of Pittsburgh. Our hearts go out to his wife Joanne, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” said Williams.