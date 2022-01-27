By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania leaders have committed millions of dollars to help organizations targeted by hate crimes.
More than $4.5 million will be divided among houses of worship and other non-profit groups to ramp up security measures.
The money will go to things like metal detectors, deadbolts, surveillance equipment, and safety and security training.
Even though our Jewish leaders wish we did not need grants to increase security and safety, history shows it is needed. The Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh said in 2021, the number of suspicious and anti-Semitic incidents across Pittsburgh doubled.
The money is just not for synagogues. It can go to any nonprofit that serves people or groups who fall victim to bias and hate crimes, whether that is over race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender or disability.