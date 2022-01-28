By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEDFORD COUNTY (KDKA) – A massive fire at a propane supplier prompted a large firefighter presence on Thursday night.
More than 150 firefighters from four different counties were called to battle the flames at Bedford Valley Petroleum in Bedford County.
Smoke could be seen pouring into the sky as flames tore through one of the buildings.
Miraculously, no injuries were reported.
Bedford Valley Petroleum provides home heating oil.