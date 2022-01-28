SCHOOL CLOSINGSGet The Latest School Closings And Delays
Bedford County, Bedford Valley Petroleum

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEDFORD COUNTY (KDKA) – A massive fire at a propane supplier prompted a large firefighter presence on Thursday night.

More than 150 firefighters from four different counties were called to battle the flames at Bedford Valley Petroleum in Bedford County.

Smoke could be seen pouring into the sky as flames tore through one of the buildings.

Miraculously, no injuries were reported.

Bedford Valley Petroleum provides home heating oil.