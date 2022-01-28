By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ten people suffered minor injuries after a bridge collapsed in Point Breeze early Friday morning.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones told reporters just after 8:30 a.m. that 10 people were injured, three of whom were taken to hospitals. None of the injuries was life-threatening, Jones said.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, crews were called to the scene in the area of Forbes and Braddock before 7 a.m. Friday.

Several cars as well as a Port Authority bus were involved in the collapse. The three people who were taken to hospitals all were on the bus at the time of the collapse, Jones said.

“It sounded like a huge snow plow … pushing along the surface with no snow,” neighbor Wendy Stroh said. “I didn’t know what it was … It was very frightening.”

Just hours before President Joe Biden’s scheduled speech in Pittsburgh about the historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said the bridge over Hot Dog Dam Dog Park was inspected just last September.

“This bipartisan infrastructure law is critical,” Gainey said. “At the end of the day it’s critical that we get this funding.”

KDKA-TV’s Bryant Reed reported a strong smell of natural gas in the area; that gas line has been cut.

Homes were being evacuated as crews responded. Safety officials are asking the public to avoid the area. Jones said the families evacuated from their homes were allowed to go back inside.

It’s not known what caused the bridge to collapse over Hot Dog Dam Dog Park.

We are monitoring the situation in Pittsburgh and prepared to provide support as needed. Pittsburgh residents: Please stay safe and continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/4eVtJOIdPw — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 28, 2022

Jones said the Salvation Army and Red Cross have been activated to assist.

