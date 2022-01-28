PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The snow arrived in the overnight hours and accumulating snow is expected through three this afternoon.

Highs today have already been hit with temperatures falling behind the cold front’s passage this afternoon. Temperatures will be down near 20 degrees this afternoon, with Saturday morning lows dropping down to around 8 degrees before we begin warming up.

High temperatures on Saturday will only hit the mid-teens with a very cold air mass in place. I am now forecasting morning lows on Sunday morning as low as -2° with calm winds and clear skies.

Looking ahead, I want to make you aware of something that may occur in the middle of next week.

At this point, I have high confidence that we will briefly see warmer weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

I also have high confidence in us seeing an inch of rain or more over the two days.

What is less known at this time is how the rapid melting, rain, and hard ground will impact river levels and local creeks as well.

