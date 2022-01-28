By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert is stepping down.
Steelers president Art Rooney II said Friday Colbert would leave his role after the 2022 NFL draft.
#Steelers President Art Rooney II said GM Kevin Colbert will step down after the 2022 NFL Draft. Added there is interest from both sides in Colbert staying beyond that in a reduced role.
Rooney said the Steelers aren't planning to change the organizational structure when Colbert's replacement is hired, and there seems to be interest from both sides in having Colbert stay with the organization in a reduced role.
The 2022 draft is expected to be held on April 28-30, and reporters say the Steelers will start interviews immediately.
The news comes after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement, leaving the team without their quarterback of almost two decades. The team now faces a long-overdue reboot, and Tomlin has said “all options are on the table.”
The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game in 5 years.

