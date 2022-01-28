PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Biden will be in Pittsburgh this afternoon, where he will speak from the city’s Hazelwood neighborhood, and discuss infrastructure.

While here in Pittsburgh, President Biden will visit the research and development hub of Mill 19.

Mill 19 is part of the bipartisan infrastructure deal that was passed by Congress last year.

According to the White House, President Biden will use his trip to Pittsburgh to discuss strengthening the nation’s supply chains and revitalizing American manufacturing and union jobs, among others topics.

President Biden will be joined by several Pittsburgh area Democrats, including Representative Conor Lamb and Allegheny County Executive Conor Lamb.

Along with President Biden’s visit, traffic backups and detours can be expected.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials have warned of traffic disruptions ahead of President Biden’s visit, including a number of traffic restrictions, including rolling road closures.

Restrictions will be in place along Blair, Beehive, and Eliza streets, as well as others in the area.

City officials have already placed ‘no parking’ signs at all restricted areas.

Commander Eric Holmes recommend that everyone be patient if you plan to drive in the area that President Biden will visit today.

