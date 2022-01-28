By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – President Joe Biden has landed in West Mifflin, and KDKA has confirmed he’s coming straight to the site of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

The president was greeted by Gov. Tom Wolf and Sen. Bob Casey shortly before 1 p.m. when Air Force One touched down.

Biden arrived at the site of the collapse around 1:15, led by a Pittsburgh and state police motorcade.

Biden was previously scheduled to visit Mill 19 in Hazelwood to promote his $1 trillion infrastructure law, which allocates $1.6 billion in funding for Pennsylvania’s bridges, at 2 p.m. Hours before the president left for Pittsburgh, the Forbes Avenue bridge over Frick Park collapsed, stranding vehicles and injuring 10 people, sending four to the hospital.

Information from PennDOT’s site on bridge conditions listed the bridge as in an overall poor condition. The deck and superstructure were also given a poor rating. The substructure condition was satisfactory.

While rolling road closures were previously announced for Biden’s visit, with the change in plan, there could be unanticipated closures as he heads straight to Point Breeze before Hazlewood.

His talking points for the trip are to include “strengthening the nation’s supply chains, revitalizing manufacturing and creating union jobs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” according to a White House press release.

The bridge is a major thoroughfare for neighbors. Many of them travel on it every day and say they’ve heard clanks but never thought a situation of this magnitude could happen.

