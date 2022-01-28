By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools has informed families that several schools will be moving to remote learning today following a bridge collapse in the East End.
“Due to the impact of a bridge collapse in the East End and high call-offs among bus drivers, all K-5, K-8 and 6-8 and Special Schools will transition to remote learning,” Pittsburgh Public Schools Director of Public Relations Ebony Pugh told KDKA in an email.
High schools and 6-12 schools will continue in-person learning.
The district will still operate on a two-hour delay schedule.
However, Pittsburgh Public Schools transportation is canceled for those schools and no grab-and-go meal service will be available today.