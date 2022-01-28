By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A longtime behavioral health treatment program group in Allegheny County will be joining a larger statewide network so that it can expand the programs that it offers.

TCV Community Services, founded in 1973, will become an affiliate of Devereux Health, one of Pennsylvania’s largest behavioral health networks.

TCV provides behavioral health programs for adults and adolescents including treatment in the areas intellectual, developmental, and addiction challenges.

As a part of Devereux Healthcare, TCV will be able to expand its drug and alcohol treatment rehabilitation services, including in other areas.

“We are thrilled to partner with Devereux to enhance our ability to serve vulnerable families across our communities,” said TCV Executive Director Fran Sheedy Bost. “It would be impossible to buy the century of experience and advanced best practices that Devereux brings to our model. But as an independent affiliate of Devereux, we now have a clearer, more direct path to improving lives of our most fragile and under-served populations in Allegheny County.”

In addition to the aforementioned specific services that will be expanded, the new partnership will allow TCV to have access to Devereux services, systems, tools, training and talent.

