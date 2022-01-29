By: KDKA-TV News Staff
A man is recovering after being shot in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.
Police say this happened at a house on Allendale Circle just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
They say the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body.
He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.
Major crimes detectives are interviewing a male detained at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.