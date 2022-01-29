COMPLETE COVERAGE10 Injured In Collapse Of Fern Hollow Bridge
SHERADEN (KDKA) — A man is recovering after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

Police say this happened at a house on Allendale Circle just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

They say the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

Major crimes detectives are interviewing a male detained at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.