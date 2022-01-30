By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Forwards Kasper Bjorkqvist and Michael Chaput as well as defenseman P.O Joseph have been recalled to the Penguins’ taxi squad.

The move comes ahead of the Penguins game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Bjorkqvist and Joseph have both been in multiple games for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season.

Chaput has played in 22 games for the WBS Penguins this season.

The Penguins face off against the Kings starting at 1 p.m.