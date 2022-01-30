By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A man accused of making threats against Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert is now in custody.

Matthew Betts, 55, reportedly made a social media post saying he would “do a ancestry dot com so yall get ended” and mentioned the sheriff’s office and Albert’s family, according to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office.

The reported threat was first discovered by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office of Virginia, which then realized the real target of that threat was actually the office located in Pennsylvania.

Betts was discovered at a residence in Lower Burrell Saturday morning, where police say there were two people who initially denied that Betts was there.

Betts was arrested since he had an outstanding warrant for a different incident, but other charges will be filed.

The two people were arrested once police entered the home and will also face charges.