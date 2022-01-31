By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – The state is sending strike teams to four long-term care regional support sites to help relieve the strain of COVID-19 on hospitals and frontline workers.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse: Port Authority Bus Lifted Out Of Frick Park Ravine
Vincentian Home in McCandless will house one of the support sites, the Wolf administration announced Monday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are still “historically high” and the regional sites will give support to strained health care workers, Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said.READ MORE: Young Man On Life Support After Uniontown Shooting
“This collaborative effort between state agencies and the healthcare community is the next step in the Wolf Administration’s multi-layered approach to relieve the strain on healthcare workers and facilities,” she said.
The sites will also open at facilities in Hollidaysburg, Philadelphia and Sligo.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse: Port Authority Announces Route Changes, Detours
The extra help comes after Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation that appropriates $225 million in federal funding to the health care workforce.