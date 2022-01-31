GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Despite lockdowns and pandemic protocols, Westmoreland County actually had a steady stream of visitors to tourist attractions, and commissioners plan on spending significant money to keep that trend going.

Behind agriculture, tourism is the largest industry in Westmoreland County, and leaders say when it comes to building tourism, you have to spend money to make money. And they plan on doing just that.

Westmoreland County commissioners gave the green light to spend $1.3 million to let more people know about the county’s tourist attractions and motivate visitors to make the trip.

Commissioner Gina Cerilli says the money will be generated by using some of the 5% hotel tax levied by the county. A portion of that money will go to county-based companies in the tourism industry for marketing and promotion. As for the rest of it?

“The county, we use that money for marketing, but also for capital improvements in our county park and trails systems,” she said.