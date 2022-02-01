By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Ed Gainey and city Councilman Corey O’Connor are calling for the formation of a task force that will identify the local infrastructure most in need of attention and repair.

Gainey and O’Connor introduced legislation today to establish The Commission on Infrastructure Asset Reporting and Investment.

This new commission will have 15 members that include city officials, organized labor representatives, representatives of the construction industry and city residents with construction and/or infrastructure maintenance experience.

“There’s no politics. It’s experts giving us their opinion — structural engineers giving us their opinion — on what we need to prioritize,” O’Connor said.

The move comes after KDKA’s investigation shows a lack of action on the Fern Hollow Bridge at Frick Park, which inspectors had rated in poor condition for the past 10 years.

O’Connor wants more transparency for bridges. He says he wants all of the bridges in Allegheny County on a online dashboard to show the condition and when they are scheduled to be repaired.

Also, within the new legislation is an ordinance to create regular reports on the condition of all major City-maintained infrastructure like bridges and tunnels.

Legislation to establish the commission is expected to be considered at the City Council meeting on Feb. 9.