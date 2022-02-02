PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s congressional districts are still not finalized, but that hasn’t stopped candidates from announcing their intentions.

The latest entry is Dan Pastore, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly in a congressional district just north of Pittsburgh.

The final map of the 16th Congressional District is likely to be similar to the current map, stretching from Butler County to Erie, and Democrat Dan Pastore, who has ties to both Pittsburgh and Erie, says this district is fed up with political partisanship in Washington D.C.

“I’m tired of the partisanship and the division. I think Washington is consumed with that. Issues that are important to the American people really aren’t being addressed,” Pastore told KDKA political editor Jon Delano.

A graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh Law School, Erie native Pastore is an entrepreneur who started the first internet provider service in northwest Pennsylvania, sold it and then started FishUSA, a popular online fish and tackle store.

Now he wants to take on Republican incumbent Kelly, whom he accuses of being much too partisan.

“Bickering and polarization in Washington, and I think our current representative has fanned that, and I think people are tired of that. People just want things done. They don’t want to fight the culture wars and have their politicians stoke division.”

Pastore, a businessman who has created jobs in the private sector, says that’s his top priority in Congress.

“In every county other than Butler in the last 10 years, we continue to see population decline as people move away looking for better economic opportunities elsewhere. So for me, the number one priority would be retain our existing jobs and expand economic opportunities for good-paying jobs in both new and emerging industries.”

An avid outdoorsman who serves on the state’s Fish & Boat Commission, Pastore is both pro-Second Amendment and pro-choice on abortion.

“I do believe in a woman’s right to choose, and the issue should be decided between a woman and her health care providers,” says Pastore.

“I’m a hunter. I’ve owned guns all my adult life. I have a tree stand in my backyard. I shot a nine-point last year, so I support the Second Amendment and the people’s right to lawfully own a firearm,” says Pastore.

As for President Joe Biden, Pastore says he’s not running to advance Biden’s agenda.

“I’m running to advance the agenda of the people of western Pennsylvania,” he said.

Delano: Does that mean you have no problem disagreeing with the president or the House leadership for that matter?

Pastore: That’s correct. I agree with President Biden on some issues, and others I don’t. Any proposal, the litmus test for me will be, is it good for the people of western Pennsylvania?

A softspoken pro-gun, pro-choice, pro-business, non-politician entrepreneurial Democrat, is that the ticket to defeating Mike Kelly, who has been in office since 2010?

Pastore is not the only Democrat running for the nomination. Rick Telesz, a farmer from Lawrence County who spoke at the Democratic convention in 2020, is also in the race.

The last Democrat to represent this district was former U.S. Rep. Kathy Dahlkemper, who was defeated by Kelly in 2010.