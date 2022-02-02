PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The weather is going to make a mess for the next couple of days.

With reports of numerous city streets not getting plowed in a timely manner or even at all from the last time, city leaders are now saying that more snow trucks will be out.

According to Mayor Ed Gainey’s office, the city is purchasing six new snow plow trucks as well as rending an additional six trucks that will help with snow removal.

According to a release sent out, the city was able to identify $470,000 in the budget to make it all happen.

It was done through a partnership with Councilman Anthony Coghill and the Office of Management and Budget.

It’s been a challenge for the city to clear some streets after the last snowstorm, with the city saying some of the vehicles were taken out of service for maintenance issues.

Those maintenance issues bumped into supply chain issues as the city’s order of 17 new trucks was delayed due to global supply chain issues.

Meanwhile, Allegheny County is preparing for the change in conditions.

They have said 32 salt trucks will be out on Thursday once the freezing rain begins as well as placing down extra salt.

However, pretreating roads won’t be an option for this impending storm because whatever rain moves in before the temperatures drop will wash away the salt.

City and county leaders say that if it’s possible to stay home.

If you must be out, they’re asking for patience.