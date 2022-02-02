PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the second semester of classes gets underway for the Pittsburgh Public Schools, a new initiative is being launched to help students and staff.

Last semester was a tough one for the school district with transportation issues, staffing shortages, COVID-19, ongoing violence and the latest — one student was shot and killed.

But school leaders want this semester to be better, and it begins with a new initiative — a fresh start for the head and heart.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters says it’s an opportunity to reset the culture, systems, and instruction to improve education and leadership.

The initiative has two components. The fresh start will allow schools to reflect and select core activities to create a positive environment, cohesion, and elevate teaching.

The second part is head and heart, which enables the schools to establish a non-traditional process of academic support and acceleration, as well as spaces for wellness and emotional support.

The district will hold activities over the next two weeks, which includes visits by Dr. Walters and Mayor Ed Gainey.

Dr. Walters says the district cannot continue with the status quo, and says it’s a new dawn and a new day in Pittsburgh Public Schools.