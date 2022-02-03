PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the temperatures drop and the rain turns into ice and snow, Pittsburgh is getting ready to battle the winter weather.

The weather is supposed to impact plenty of people and hold everybody inside, as KDKA meteorologists are expecting, with ice taking over city streets.

At an event, Mayor Ed Gainey said each snow or ice response has gotten better since he’s been in office.

Although they aren’t available to fight the pending winter storm, Gainey’s office has ordered six new snowplow trucks and is renting an additional six trucks to help with snow removal. It’s been a challenge for the city at times to clear streets, despite working overtime, due to maintenance issues and supply chain problems.

The good news though: 32 trucks have already hit the road. When the freezing rain starts, they’ll begin to spread salt. They couldn’t pretreat roads because the rain would wash it away.

Mayor Gainey says with the impending weather, they’re asking everybody to stay home if they don’t need to be out.

“We’re putting out the best manpower, the best personnel power, that we can do to make sure we have these streets covered. But while we’re doing that, there’s also some other things. I know we’ll be closing down some streets. We’re asking people, please, if you don’t have to go out, please stay in. Make sure you have the proper supplies you’re going to need because we don’t know how much ice is coming to what degree. We never know until it gets here but we’re continuing to get better.”

A couple of tips to weather the storm: park in the driveway so the plow trucks can get by, stock up on salt, sand and shovels and make sure all of your electronics are charged.