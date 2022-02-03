By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The WPIAL has finished its review of claims of racism at a football game that took place last year between Beaver County’s South Side Area and Steel Valley high schools.READ MORE: 'Two Sides To Every Story': WPIAL Investigates Allegations Of Racism, Dirty Play In Steel Valley-South Side Football Game
The league identified what they called “several missteps” by adults.READ MORE: Racism, Unsportsmanlike Play At Center Of Investigation Into Steel Valley Running Back's Season-Ending Injury
They said the South Side District did not properly handle a previous incident that could’ve prevented this one.
The board also said that Steel Valley’s coach did not report his player’s accusations to the head referee.
As a result, both schools’ students, coaches, and administrators will be asked to participate in diversity training.