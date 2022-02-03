CLOSINGS, DELAYSClick here for our live, updating list
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The WPIAL has finished its review of claims of racism at a football game that took place last year between Beaver County’s South Side Area and Steel Valley high schools.

The league identified what they called “several missteps” by adults.

They said the South Side District did not properly handle a previous incident that could’ve prevented this one.

The board also said that Steel Valley’s coach did not report his player’s accusations to the head referee.

As a result, both schools’ students, coaches, and administrators will be asked to participate in diversity training.