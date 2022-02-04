By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An emergency design contract will fast-track the reconstruction of the collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge.

The $25 million project on Forbes Avenue was expected to take a minimum of two years, but the timeline could now be shorter.

BREAKING: Emergency design contract will fast track the reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge. The $25 Million project was expected to take a minimum of two years. Could be shorter. Developing @KDKA pic.twitter.com/EKWpwPIZsU — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) February 4, 2022

A reimbursement grant agreement between the city and Wolf Administration allows PennDOT to design and build a new structure, a joint news release said. The agreement allows the Wolf administration to execute an emergency contract with Swank Construction Company/HDR Inc. to immediately start designing a new bridge and removing the rubble.

The federal funding comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law, and PennDOT said it won’t affect any regionally funded projects.

Meanwhile, the investigation into what caused the collapse of the bridge will be long and technical, the National Transportation Safety Board said. They’ll use drone footage and inspectors on the ground to look at the legs under the deck of the bridge, looking for signs of corrosion, fatigue and cracking.

No one was killed but 10 were injured when the bridge collapsed early Friday morning, just hours before Biden was scheduled to arrive in Pittsburgh to highlight the infrastructure law now funding the reconstruction.