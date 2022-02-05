By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Crews have taken the first steps toward getting the collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge demolished on Saturday.

Swank Construction will be dismantling the bridge but first, they had to get to it.

In order to do that, they made a road down the 45-degree embankment next to the bridge.

However, the full demolition is not the first order of business.

“They are doing demolition to assist with the NTSB investigation at the moment,” PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni explained. “The NTSB needs to see some things that may have been covered in concrete or may need some things moved for their investigation to continue. So, the contractor is helping them move some of the big pieces that they may need to have elevated and moved to another place.”

Once the NTSB completes its work, the contractor can begin the full demolition of the bridge.

While that happens, the design work is going on.