McKees Rocks

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — At least one person has been shot in McKees Rocks this morning, according to Allegheny County dispatchers.

Dispatchers say that officers and medics responded to the 400 block of Broadway Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police are reportedly searching for a possible second victim.

Bullet casings were observed on the ground at the scene, according to dispatchers.

The severity of the victims’ conditions is unknown at this time.

