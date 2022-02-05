By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — At least one person has been shot in McKees Rocks this morning, according to Allegheny County dispatchers.READ MORE: T Service Restored After Ice Brought Down Electrical Lines That Power The Cars
Dispatchers say that officers and medics responded to the 400 block of Broadway Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Saturday.
Police are reportedly searching for a possible second victim.READ MORE: State Police Arrest Man Accused Of Stealing A Bobcat In The Poconos
Bullet casings were observed on the ground at the scene, according to dispatchers.
The severity of the victims’ conditions is unknown at this time.MORE NEWS: Crews Battle Flames Shooting Out Of Home In Brookline
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details