By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh City Council voted unanimously to retract a 22% pay raise originally included in the city budget, amending it to a 6% increase.

Does a 6% pay raise violate the city's home rule charter? I am told the city budget office claims this is the average wage and salary increase of city employees last year, which, if true, would satisfy the requirements of the charter. Did city workers receive 6%? @KDKA https://t.co/A72E8lRpCb — Jon Delano KDKA (@JonDelano) February 5, 2022

“…the salaries $76,544 is in compliance with the home rule charter,” the city council president Theresa Kail-Smith said.

The vote happened in a rare special session on Saturday afternoon.

The meeting was held on this day because it is the last day the budget is open for possible changes.

Bruce Kraus started the meeting by motioning for an executive session, which lasted a little under two hours.

City Controller Michael Lamb was the first to bring up the legal controversy, which would have meant a $16,000 pay raise for city councilors.

In comparison, city employees on average received a raise of around 3% last year.

The public had until about noon to sign up to comment during this session.

Residents who commented were very critical about the council’s raising of their salary.

The meeting adjourned at 2:56 p.m. Saturday.